SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 197,401 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

