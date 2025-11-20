Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 82,609 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

CHRW stock opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.