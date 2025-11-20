PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $44,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,430,000 after buying an additional 205,127 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,742 shares of company stock worth $27,418,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.87 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

