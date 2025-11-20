Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

