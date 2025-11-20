Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,249 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.