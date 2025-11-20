Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

