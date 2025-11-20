Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,593,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,349 shares of company stock worth $339,639,825 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 0.1%

DDOG opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.74, a P/E/G ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

