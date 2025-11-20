Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 267,754 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.