Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.