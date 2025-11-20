Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

