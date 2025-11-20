Apple Inc. $AAPL is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $268.56 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
