Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 9.4%

BATS:IFRA opened at $51.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.