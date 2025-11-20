Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 9.4%
BATS:IFRA opened at $51.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.
About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
