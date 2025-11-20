Intrust Bank NA Buys New Position in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $48,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $14,151,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.5%

SMPL stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $114,074.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,725.55. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Clawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. This represents a 15.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

