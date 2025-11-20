PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,214,000 after acquiring an additional 125,223 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 95,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.