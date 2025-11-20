Rothschild Investment LLC Has $84,000 Position in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its stake in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $17,996,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 88,778 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on CVR Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

