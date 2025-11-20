Rothschild Investment LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 135.4% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 152.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

