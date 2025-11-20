Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,824 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.40 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

