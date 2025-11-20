Centene Corporation $CNC Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

NYSE CNC opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

