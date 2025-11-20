O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,537.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,798,000 after buying an additional 1,511,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,159.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,609 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,441.5% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 324,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 303,049 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 752,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,787,000 after acquiring an additional 709,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

