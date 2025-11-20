Deluxe Corporation $DLX Stake Lifted by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 43,476.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $5,281,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 130.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Deluxe by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Deluxe Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $838.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Deluxe Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.