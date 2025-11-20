HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,933,617. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HUBS opened at $360.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,507.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.64 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

