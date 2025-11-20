Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 149,246 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Veralto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,839,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Veralto by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Veralto by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.