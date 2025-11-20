Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 915,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

