Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 136,677 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 605.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,677 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ames National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 92,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

