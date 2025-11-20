Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,815,000 after purchasing an additional 595,377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,630,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,421,000 after buying an additional 422,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,936,000 after acquiring an additional 326,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

