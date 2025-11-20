Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.29.

Ferrari stock opened at $389.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.19 and a 200-day moving average of $463.59. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $372.31 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

