Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,998 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 250.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

