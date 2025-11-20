Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average of $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $163.27 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

