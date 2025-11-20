Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

