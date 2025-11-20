Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $6,932,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $36.53 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

