Thomas Sonderman Sells 5,207 Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,207 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $88,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,439. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 10th, Thomas Sonderman sold 8,355 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $88,395.90.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.49. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 753,188 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.