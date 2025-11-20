Thomas Sonderman Sells 5,207 Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,207 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $88,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,439. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Thomas Sonderman sold 8,355 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $88,395.90.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.49. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 753,188 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

