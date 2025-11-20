General Motors Company $GM Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Mirova boosted its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

