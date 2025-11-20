Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.