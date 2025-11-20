United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Bankshares by 178.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

