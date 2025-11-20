Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,380 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0%

CCI stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

