Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after buying an additional 1,211,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.