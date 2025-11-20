Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $139.17 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

