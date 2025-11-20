Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Flex were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $7,812,450. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

