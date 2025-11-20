Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,804 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 243.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pinterest by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 611,050 shares of company stock worth $21,260,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

