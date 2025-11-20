Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $112.57.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $635,213.68. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,388. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.