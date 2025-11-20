Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1%

CL stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

