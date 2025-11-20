Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,188 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

