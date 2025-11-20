Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,698 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

