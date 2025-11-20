Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 21,378 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 213.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.