Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,384 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DTE Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after buying an additional 222,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,535,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

