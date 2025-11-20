The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE SHW opened at $329.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
