Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $428,000 in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,682,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873,188 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,204,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853,712 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,864,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 528,442 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $41,113,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.61%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

