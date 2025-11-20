Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires Shares of 3,727 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $710,000. ANB Bank raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Natera by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,077.45. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 223,336 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,633 in the last three months. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $218.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $220.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

