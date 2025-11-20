Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,617 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Nextpower in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,122,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nextpower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,356,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextpower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nextpower to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

