Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 134.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $167.93 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

